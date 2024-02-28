Bradley Cooper credits daughter with giving him new purpose in life

Bradley Cooper recently opened up about the profound impact his daughter, Lea De Seine, has had on his life.

In a candid interview with podcast host Dax Shepard on Armchair Expert, Cooper revealed his belief that he might not be alive today if not for fatherhood.

"Honestly, I'm not sure I'd be alive if I wasn't a dad," Cooper stated, reflecting on his journey. He described his daughter's birth as a turning point, providing him with a sense of purpose and grounding he previously lacked.

"I just needed someone to say, 'We're gonna drop this massive anchor,'" Cooper shared, using a metaphor to describe the positive influence his daughter has had on his life.

He also discussed his initial anxieties about fatherhood, admitting that during the first eight months, he questioned his ability to fully embrace the responsibility.

However, he emphasized the transformative nature of fatherhood, describing how his initial uncertainty gradually transitioned into deep love and devotion.

The Star Is Born actor's emotional vulnerability resonated with listeners, sparking conversations about the profound impact fatherhood can have on individuals, particularly those facing personal struggles.

While the Maestro star did not delve into specific details about his past challenges, his honesty shed light on the transformative power of family and the unique bond between parent and child.

In another segment of the podcast, Cooper mentioned that he felt compelled to better himself as a father because he wished "to do the least amount of damage that I could do to my daughter."