‘Jackson 5’ assembled: Full cast revealed for Michael Jackson biopic

The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, titled simply Michael, has finally unveiled its full cast, introducing the actors who will portray the iconic Jackson 5 throughout their career.

Taking on the King of Pop himself is Jaafar Jackson, Michael's real-life nephew. His casting, announced in January 2023, sparked excitement due to the undeniable resemblance he bears to his uncle.

Joining Jaafar is a talented group of young actors who will portray a young Michael Jackson in his formative years. Juliano Krue Valdi takes on the role for scenes depicting the Jackson 5's early rise to fame.

To depict the brothers' journey into adulthood, the film utilizes a dual-casting approach. Jayden Harville and Jamal R. Henderson will portray Jermaine Jackson, while Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Tre Horton embody Marlon.

Judah Edwards and Rhyan Hill play Tito, and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Joseph David-Jones round out the cast as Jackie.

The biopic, directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, also features notable actors in supporting roles.

Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo portrays Joe Jackson, Michael's father, while Miles Teller takes on the role of longtime lawyer John Branca. Nia Long will portray Katherine Jackson, Michael's mother.

Filming for Michael is currently underway, with a release date set for April 2025. The biopic promises to delve into the Jackson 5's journey, showcasing their musical triumphs and the complexities of their family dynamics.

With a talented cast and experienced production team, Michael is poised to become a highly anticipated cinematic event.