Adam Sandler says Lorne Michaels still 'king' of SNL amid retirement talks

Adam Sandler says Lorne Michaels still 'king' of SNL amid retirement talk

Veteran comedian Adam Sandler doesn't believe Lorne Michaels is ready to step down from his throne at Saturday Night Live anytime soon.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sandler expressed his scepticism about Michaels' potential retirement, despite comments the producer himself made.

"I don't see that happening," Sandler stated regarding Michaels' retirement. "I don't, maybe somebody said he might, but I talked to Lorne, and I don't think he's saying enough. He's rocking. He loves it."

Michaels, the show's creator and longtime head honcho, has previously hinted at retiring after SNL reaches its 50th anniversary in 2025. However, Sandler, a former cast member himself, believes Michaels is still deeply passionate about the show.

"He's just as much in it today as he was back in 1975," Sandler said, referring to the year SNL premiered. "He's experiencing the same 'high' that the cast and crew feel during each show."

Sandler's comments echo the sentiment expressed by Michaels himself during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show. While acknowledging the possibility of stepping down eventually, Michaels emphasized his commitment to the show's 50th anniversary and hinted at continued involvement beyond that milestone.

With SNL still going strong in its 49th season, only time will tell when Michaels decides to finally hang up his hat. But based on Adam Sandler's experience and recent statements from Michaels himself, it seems the iconic producer may still have some laughs left in him.