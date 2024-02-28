Kendall Jenner rekindles romance with Devin Booker after Bad Bunny split

Kendall Jenner seemingly rekindles romance with her former beau, Devin Booker, following her split from Bad Bunny after less than a year of dating.

As reported by People, the supermodel and the basketball player are "definitely slowly navigating a restart."

Several media outlets reported that Jenner and Booker parted ways in November 2022 due to their busy schedules.

Earlier, an insider told People that the two “have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," the source shared at that time.

In 2021, it was also reported that the popular member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has "never looked happier" in any of her past relationships and "her whole family loves Devin too."

The tipster shared, "They're still young, but everyone is rooting for them. They are a great couple."