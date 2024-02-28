Bradley Cooper ensures Gigi Hadid's comfort in NYC outing

Bradley Cooper and model Gigi Hadid were seen together in New York City this week during their outing.

Cooper was spotted opening the door of a yellow cab for Hadid, showcasing his gentlemanly gesture.

Hadid looked chic in rectangular glossy brown sunglasses paired with a cream crop top and a brown leather motorcycle jacket.

Cooper opted for an olive green coat and matching pants, complemented by a blue T-shirt and sunglasses.

She shares three-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, completed her look with brown Adidas sneakers.



Superstar and Filmmaker Partner Share Cozy Lunch Date in NYC

In recent outing in the Big Apple, the superstar and her filmmaker beau, known for his past relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk, were spotted enjoying a cozy lunch together.

During the outing, the blonde beauty wrapped her hand around the actor's neck, showcasing their affection for each other.

This lunch date in New York City follows their first public display of affection, where they were seen holding hands in London just one month prior.

Gigi and Bradley reportedly sparked their romance in October, with sources suggesting they were introduced by Bradley's ex, Shayk.

