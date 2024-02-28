Victoria Pedretti confirms relationship with Fred Hechinger with PDA in NYC

Victoria Pedretti and Fred Hechinger spotted on romantic strolls in Los Angeles.

Victoria Pedretti confirmed her relationship with fellow actor Fred Hechinger as they were spotted sharing a sweet kiss during a romantic stroll in New York City on Monday.

Pedretti, known for her roles in You and The Haunting of Hill House, was previously linked to her former co-star Dylan Arnold.

The couple was seen enjoying quality time together ahead of her Broadway debut in An Enemy Of The People.

Victoria Pedretti and Fred Hechinger step out in NYC.

She opted for a stylish yet casual look, wearing denim jeans with a half ponytail hairstyle and dainty hoop earrings.

Hechinger kept it relaxed in black trousers, a gray sweatshirt, and a layered ensemble topped with a black coat for warmth.

The couple appeared cheerful as they engaged in light-hearted conversation during their walk.

This public display of affection comes after her previous link to You co-star Dylan Arnold in November 2021, where they were seen together on several outings in Los Angeles.