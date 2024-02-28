Sarah Murdoch and husband Lachlan share PDA at SailGP Championships in Sydney

Sarah Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch show romantic side at SailGP Event in Sydney.

Sarah Murdoch, the 51-year-old British-Australian model, and her husband Lachlan Murdoch were spotted displaying affection while attending the event on Sunday.



Arriving at the event, Sarah exuded chicness in white pants paired with a matching singlet and sneakers, accompanied by Lachlan.

During the race, he leaned in to kiss his wife, showcasing their closeness and he was observed leaning on the balcony edge while puffing on a large cigar.

Both parents to sons Kalan Alexander and Aidan Patrick along with a daughter, were also spotted at the opening of Qtopia, Sydney's inaugural LGBTQIA+ museum.

The couple, who reside in Bellevue Hill's Le Manoir, tied the knot in 1999.

Qtopia, situated in Darlinghurst, holds historical significance as the former site of a police station where 53 individuals were detained following a 1978 street march advocating for gay rights and decriminalization of same-sex relations.

The New South Wales Police Force issued an apology in 2016 for the violence surrounding the march, now recognized as the inaugural Sydney Mardi Gras.