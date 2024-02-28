Ariana Grande on facing public scrutiny over Ethan Slater romance

File Footage

Ariana Grande has recently expressed her dismay after facing public scrutiny over her relation with boyfriend Ethan Slater.



During an appearance on the latest episode of the Zach Sang Show podcast on Monday, the songstress confessed, “I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration.”

She added, “Inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love and you and anything.”

Earlier this year, Grande, who split from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez last year, addressed criticism amid her romance with Slater in a song from her new album, Eternal Sunshine.

On Monday, the singer believed that releasing her new album in the mid of her and Slater’s relationship drama would be “the absolute worst idea”.

“I’m so nervous, because pieces of it touch on things that are real and then pieces of it are also just, like, part of the concept. So, what is that separation?” added Grande.

Reflecting on media attention, the songstress noted, “It’s so scary to leave it up to these selective memory people to decipher. It’s scary, but I digress. Too late. The vinyls have been printed.”

For the unversed, Slater reportedly filed for divorce from wife Lily Jay last year, while the former couple share a son.

A source however spilled US earlier this month, “Slater and Jay are still in the mediation phase of their divorce. Things haven’t been finalised yet.”