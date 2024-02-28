Kelsea Ballerini addresses solo hosting at 2024 CMT Music Awards

File Footage

Kelsea Ballerini has recently shared her two cents on single-handedly hosting the 2024 CMT Music Awards.



“It's definitely new grounds for me,” said the 30-year-old in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

However, the Penthouse hit-maker revealed, “It’s my fourth-year hosting, so I feel like I've learned a lot.”

“And the good thing about CMTs is there's such a light energy, so there's not a pressure that I feel to be perfect,” continued the musician.

Kelsea stated, “I just want to be fun, honour the night and help people have a good time.”

Reflecting on solo hosting after three years, the singer added, “It's really a big reunion and everyone wants to hang out, so I might just ask for some help where I can get it.”

Speaking of highlighting important issues like last year on the show, Kelsea noted, “I think when you have a platform, especially as a host, especially on a show having such a big platform on CBS and CMT, you have a responsibility to address things that matter.”

Moreover, the songstress also revealed she would be performing at the awards show.

She told the outlet, “I can tell you from the bottom of my heart I have no idea when I'm going to be singing, but I will be singing something.”

Meanwhile, the CMT Awards Show will be held on April 7 at Moody Centre in Austin, Texas.