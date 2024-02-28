Austin Butler praises Sting for offering souvenir from original Dune movie

File Footage

Austin Butler has recently praised Sting for offering him memorabilia from original Dune movie.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Butler revealed he met Sting, whose real name is Gordon Matthew Summer, at the Dune: Part Two movie’s New York City premiere on Sunday.

“I met him last night, he came to the premiere. It was so surreal. My mind was blown. He's the best,” said the 36-year-old after meeting Sting who played Butler’s Dune character Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of Dune.

The Elvis actor recalled, “Sting came up afterward, and he was so, so, lovely and just debonair.”

“I asked him about [starring in the original Dune movie] and he said he still has the codpiece from the original [Dune], he said he's going to dry clean it and let me wear it if I want to,” stated Butler.

Elsewhere on the show, Butler reflected on his character in the upcoming movie, explaining, “The thing with a villainous character — I'd never played a character quite like him, and I didn't want to judge him, so it was a lot of imagining what his childhood was like.”

Speaking to Los Angeles Times, Butler opened up about meeting Timothee Chalamet for the first time when they began rehearsing stunts for the new movie in Hungary.

“We basically said hello and then got down to work on the fight, trying to kill each other,” shared The Bikeriders star

Meanwhile, Dune: Part Two is slated to release in theatres on March 2.