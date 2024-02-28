Jada Pinkett Smith 'heart broke' for Taraji P's courage amid pay disparity tears

Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about pay disparity and career choices.

In a recent interview, Jada Pinkett Smith expressed her understanding of colleague Taraji P. Henson's challenges with pay disparity, albeit from a different perspective.



Pinkett Smith, who benefits from her husband Will Smith's significant fortune, acknowledged that her situation differs from Henson's, who is reportedly the primary breadwinner of her family.

Henson previously broke down in tears while discussing the disparity in her pay compared to her perceived worth, highlighting the financial pressures and responsibilities that come with her career.

She praised Henson's courage in speaking out about the issue, recognizing the importance of advocating for equal pay in the entertainment industry.

This factor, among others, has influenced her decision to take supporting or guest-starring roles in only two films and two TV series since her leading roles in Girls Trip and Gotham back in 2017.

Smith expressed a desire to shift her focus to producing and directing, citing the need to address these disparities from behind the scenes.



