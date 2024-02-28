Precious star Gabourey Sidibe expecting twins with husband Brandon Frankel

Gabourey Sidibe announces pregnancy with twins at LA event.

Gabourey Sidibe, the 40-year-old star of Precious, surprised attendees at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday by revealing that she is expecting twins with her husband, Brandon Frankel.

The couple, who quietly tied the knot in March 2021, showcased Sidibe's growing baby bump as they attended a Babylist event in Beverly Hills.

She wore a vibrant pink sweater dress that accentuated her blossoming stomach while Frankel lovingly cradled her waist.

The duo was spotted selecting adorable items for their baby registry, including clothes, a double stroller, and a baby carrier.

She took to Instagram to share her excitement about the news, mentioning their cats' new responsibilities in the caption: "I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!"



The star surprised fans by revealing both her secret marriage to Frankel and her pregnancy with twins.

The announcement came during a 2022 appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan, where Sidibe expressed her disdain for weddings.

The interview began with Kelly Ripa acknowledging her engagement during the pandemic.