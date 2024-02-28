John Schneider stands against Beyoncé fan backlash: 'Not Racist,' insists clarification

John Schneider pushes back on accusations of racism over Beyoncé comment clarification.

John Schneider responds to criticism from Beyoncé fans over controversial comments.

Schneider, known for his role in Dukes of Hazzard, has faced backlash from her fans who labeled him as 'racist and hateful' following his comparison of the singer to a 'urinating dog'.

He previously sparked controversy with remarks about President Joe Biden, drew ire when he criticized Beyoncé's venture into country music during a discussion on One American News.

Defending his statement, Schneider clarified to DailyMail.com that likening her actions to a dog marking its territory was merely an expression he has used throughout his life.

He emphasized that accusations of racism were 'absurd and just ridiculous' in this context.

Emphasizing his belief in freedom of speech, he stated that everyone has the right to their own opinions and endeavors, regardless of how others may perceive them.

He highlighted his respect for Beyoncé's talent, acknowledging her as one of the greatest female vocalists since Whitney Houston.

Schneider also suggested that her fans may have taken his words out of context to garner attention for her new music, viewing the controversy as a form of promotion.