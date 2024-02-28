Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, breathes his last at home

Lady Gabriella's husband Thomas Kingston suddenly died at his home

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, has died aged 45, announced by Buckingham Palace.



Lady Gabriella is currently 56th in the line of succession to the British throne behind her niece, Isabella Windsor, reported via The Independent.

In a statement issued on behalf of Lady Gabriella Kingston, Martin and Jill Kingston, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray said, “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother," via PEOPLE.

“Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing,” it read.

Kingston was reportedly found in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, “The King and the Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.”

“In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family,” added the spokesperson in a statement.

Lady Gabriella tied the knot with British financier Thomas at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Lady Gabriella and Thomas used to join the royal family at events such as Wimbledon, Royal Ascot and Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Mean, the couple also attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022.