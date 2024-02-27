Emma Stone’s chicken pie snap leaves everyone amused on social media: Photo

Emma Stone breaks internet with her funny photo of eating chicken pie at the awards ceremony

Emma Stone has recently left everyone amused with her sidesplitting photo while eating a chicken pie at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards over the weekend.



In the photo, the Poor Things actress could be seen smiling and enjoying her meal at the event.

After the photo went viral on social media, some of her fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and dropped hilarious comments.

One jokingly said, “The photographer took it like a mom taking a photo of her kid.”

Another wrote, “When the waiter comes over and says how's your food?”



A few of her fans found her “cute”.

Earlier, the Easy A actress opened up about the complexities of her role in Yorgos Lanthimos movie at a at a Celebration of the Nominees for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures panel in Los Angeles, via DailyMail.

Reflecting on her Bella character, Emma mentioned, “Figuring out how to walk or eat 60 Portuguese tarts, which the first bite is delicious, but by the end you really want to puke.”

“Or her seeing death and decay for the first time, much more challenging than the nudity, which is the only thing people want to seem to ask me about,” said the La La Land actress.

Meanwhile, Emma also shared her experience of being a producer for her latest movie.

She told Deadline, “It is very interesting to be on the other side of it now. It's a lot. Agents are great, but whew.”