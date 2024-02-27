Meghan Markle eyes new business project amid Hollywood career revival

Meghan Markle wants to launch a children's clothing line

Meghan Markle is reportedly looking to expand her business empire by dipping her toes in the world of children clothing.

According to a tip posted on Crazy Day and Nights last week, the Duchess of Sussex purpotedly “wants to sell a line of children’s clothes.”

“She thinks it is a market she can corner,” the tipster shared. “She is desperate to earn some of her own money.”

It comes after the Suits alum was understood to have been eyeing a Hollywood comeback after a pretty quiet year in 2023.

During an appearance on Variety’s Power of Women gala in November, Meghan teased a number of exciting projects in the pipeline for her and husband Prince Harry.

She is set to revive her podcast series Archetypes with female-owned company, Lemonada after her $20 million dollar deal with Spotify was axed in June last year.

Moreover, the mom of two is also rumoured to follow in the footsteps of Harry and pen a tell-all memoir under publishing company, Penguin House.

Her former Suits co-stars also expressed hope to have the former actress onboard for the upcoming spin-off of her hit Netflix drama during an appearance at Golden Globe Awards last month.