Meghan Markle eyes new business project amid Hollywood career revival

Meghan Markle is reportedly looking to expand her business empire by dipping her toes in the world of children clothing.
According to a tip posted on Crazy Day and Nights last week, the Duchess of Sussex purpotedly “wants to sell a line of children’s clothes.”
“She thinks it is a market she can corner,” the tipster shared. “She is desperate to earn some of her own money.”
It comes after the Suits alum was understood to have been eyeing a Hollywood comeback after a pretty quiet year in 2023.
During an appearance on Variety’s Power of Women gala in November, Meghan teased a number of exciting projects in the pipeline for her and husband Prince Harry.
She is set to revive her podcast series Archetypes with female-owned company, Lemonada after her $20 million dollar deal with Spotify was axed in June last year.
Moreover, the mom of two is also rumoured to follow in the footsteps of Harry and pen a tell-all memoir under publishing company, Penguin House.
Her former Suits co-stars also expressed hope to have the former actress onboard for the upcoming spin-off of her hit Netflix drama during an appearance at Golden Globe Awards last month.
