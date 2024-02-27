Jennifer Lopez makes emotional confession about Ben Affleck's love, support

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez has been making it to the headlines after the release of her new documentary titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told.



In her newly released project, the songstress opened up about her healing journey and immense support from her husband, Ben Affleck.

According to the Mirror, the Marry Me actress got emotional as she admitted that the Air director made her believe in herself.

Lopez shared, "What he said and what he saw in me, and what he made me believe about myself, only comes from love. Because nobody else could have made me see that about myself. It's very moving."



She added, "Because I didn't think much about myself and so the world didn't think much of me. That lined up."

In the same documentary, the musician revealed that Affleck was not comfortable being an inspiration behind her new This Is Me…Now and its companion film.

However, the Gone Girl actor did it as a gesture of love and support for his wife.

"But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made… he doesn’t want to stop me. But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse," Lopez explained.

The A-lister couple of Tinsel Town got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

Lopez and Affleck ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.