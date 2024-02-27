'Alchemy of Souls' star Lee Jae Wook, aespa's Karina put romance rumours to rest

Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina are dating

Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae Wook and aespa’s Karina are reportedly dating as confirmed by their agencies.

The duo first met in January at a brand’s fashion show in Milan.

A leading news portal broke the big news, with Lee Jae Wook’s agency claiming that the two are "getting to know each other".

Karina’s agency gave a nod to the claim, confirming that "Karina and Lee Jae Wook are getting to know each other."

The statement comes after the pair was spotted walking hand in hand in Lee Jae Wook’s neighborhood.

On the work front, Lee Jae Wook is doing rounds on social media with his K-drama The Impossible Heir, garnering appreciation from fans worldwide following its release earlier this week.

The actor is also known for other classics, including Memories of Alhambra, WWW, Death’s Game and more.

Lee Jae Wook was last seen in the 2024 starrer Death Note on Amazon Prime.



As for Karina, she is the leader of the K-pop girl group aespa.

According to Dispatch, Lee Jae Wook and Karina are desperately in love and are often seen hanging out.

The outlet has shared several pictures of the two having then "time of their lives."



The source added: "I think it’s fair to say they fell in love at first sight. They fell in love from the moment they met at the fashion show."

Meanwhile, Karina is concentrating on her career alongside band Aespa.