‘The Last Airbender’ Dallas Liu spills how he got the role of Zuko

Dallas Liu, who plays the Fire Nation’s former Crown Prince banished from the tribe, in the newly released Netflix adaptation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, talked about the audition process for the role.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed that while he was given a fake script for the show and everything was kept a secret, he was able to figure out the part he was auditioning for.
Read More: Avatar: The Last Airbender: Meet star cast of live-action adaptation
“They sent all of us these dummy sides and fake character names,” he told the outlet. “I know some of these guys didn’t know [it was for Avatar], but for me it felt obvious from the character’s description, and my fake name was ‘Juno.’”
He shared that since he knew the series and “already being such a huge fan and Zuko being my favourite character,” he “definitely used that to my advantage throughout the audition process.”
On how the series will be portraying the beloved characters from the popular Nickelodeon’s animated original, Liu shared that they “weren’t doing a caricature” of the animated characters.
Read More: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Why the show remains groundbreaking
For his character, he explained that in the first half of the season, “he’s quite melodramatic and extremely emotional to the point where his eyes are jumping out of his face.”
He added, “I think his relationship with Uncle Iroh in the live-action series was really cool for me. He’s not so much a brat to his own uncle, who looked out for him and cared for him.”
