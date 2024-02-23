Avatar: The Last Airbender: Meet star cast of live-action adaptation

File footage

Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered on Thursday on Netflix, featuring the star-studded cast.



Here’s the main cast of the live-action adaptation based on the Nickelodeon animated series.

Gordon Cormier as Aang

Cormier, 14, portrayed a 12-year-old fearless and fun-loving Avatar who reluctantly becomes a hero, mastering the four elements to maintain the peace in the world.

"I'm hopeful the fans are going to love this show and what we've done with it," Cormier told Netflix

Kiawentiio as Katara

Kiawentiio starred as Katara, the last waterbender. Though a personal tragedy forced her not to uncover her potential, along with her brother Sokka, she joined forces with Aang to stop the Fire Nation and improve her skills.

Kiawentiio described herself as "super huge mega fan" of the original series

Ian Ousley as Sokka

Katara’s 16-year-old brother puts on a confident mask to hide his inner doubts about his warrior skills and take his responsibility as the tribe leader seriously.

Ian Ousley consider himself as the part of the "huge passionate fan base"

Dallas Liu as Zuko

Dallas Liu played the role of Crown Prince of the Fire Nation. The skilful firebender has been exiled by his cruel father, the Firelord, and cannot return until he captures the Avatar.

Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

Dae Kim portrays a cruel father and a ruthless leader of the Fire Nation.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh

Iroh is a wise man who took his head nephew, Prince Zuko, under his mentorship.

Elizabeth Yu as Azula

She is the princess of Fire Nation and a fierce competitor to secure her position as heir to the throne.

Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran

Gran Gran is Katara and Sokka’s grandmother, a wise matriarch of the Southern Water Tribe.

Casey Camp-Horinek plays the role of compassionate grandmother of Katara and Sokka




