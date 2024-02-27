'And Just Like That...' confirms season 3 without Sara Ramirez

Fans of And Just Like That... will have to say goodbye to a familiar face. Actor Sara Ramirez, who portrayed the non-binary comedian Che Diaz in the first two seasons of the HBO Max series, will not be returning for season 3.

The news was confirmed by Variety, citing sources close to the production. While no official statement regarding Ramirez's departure has been released, insiders revealed that Che's story had reached a natural conclusion following their breakup with Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) in season 2.

Ramirez's character, Che Diaz, was a polarizing figure amongst viewers. While praised for increasing LGBTQ+ representation on the show, Che also received criticism for being a one-dimensional character and lacking depth in their portrayal.

Despite Che's divisive reception, Ramirez's departure opens up possibilities for the show's future direction. It allows the writers to focus on the remaining core characters and explore their evolving relationships in the next chapter of And Just Like That...

Production for season 3 is expected to begin later this year, with a potential release date in 2025. While fans may miss seeing Che Diaz on screen, the show's continuation promises new stories and adventures for Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and the rest of the beloved group.