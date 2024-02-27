Prince Harry will never seek US citizenship in favour of healing royal rift

Prince Harry will never seek US citizenship because of personal gains

Prince Harry would never seek US citizenship because of the fear of losing his royal title, claims a critically acclaimed author.

Christopher Anderson, the writer of the book titled The King: The Life of Charles III told Fox News that the Duke of Sussex will not "further alienate" himself from his family amid the growing rift.

He added, "There is really no earthly reason why, after being accused of turning his back on his family and his country, Harry would want to twist the knife by seeking U.S. citizenship."

The royal commentator believes that if the former working royal chose to become a US citizen, then his bold decision would put pressure on King Charles "to strip Harry of his royal titles."

"And it’s difficult to see the upside of Harry becoming a U.S. citizen," Christopher said.

Speaking of the Duke of Sussex's interview in Canada, the royal expert shared, "It was clear that Harry was blindsided when he was asked that question."

For the unversed, Harry opened up about his family life in America during an interview with Good Morning America (GMA).

The father-of-two admitted that he had "considered" becoming a US citizen, however, it is not a "high priority" for him at the moment.