Kate Winslet's chic look steals show at 'The Regime' premiere

Actress Kate Winslet turned heads at the premiere of her new political drama film, The Regime, dazzling in a sharp and sophisticated white blazer.

The premiere, held on Monday at the Museum of Natural History, brought out a star-studded crowd, but Winslet stole the show with her stunning ensemble.

Winslet wore an oversized white blazer on top of a sexy, low-cut top, exuded power and elegance.

Winslet accessorised the ensemble with pumps and classic black dress pants.

Her makeup was minimal, consisting of a glossy pink lip and rose-coloured nude eyeshadow, and her hair was styled in loose curls. The clean lines and tailored silhouette of the blazer accentuated Winslet's figure, while the white colour offered a fresh and modern feel.

The overall effect was both striking and sophisticated, perfectly capturing the essence of her character in the film.

The Regime, which is set to be released on HBO Max on March 03, follows "the story of life within the walls of a modern authoritarian regime as it unravels," per its synopsis.

Early critical reception for the film has been positive, with praise directed towards Winslet's powerful performance.

Beyond her red carpet moment, Winslet has garnered much attention for her work in the upcoming six-episode series.

Whether gracing the red carpet or captivating audiences on screen, Kate Winslet continues to prove her status as a fashion and acting icon.