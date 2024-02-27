Pokémon Concierge set for Netflix return with new episodes

Pokémon Concierge announces new episodes

Netflix recently revealed that its highly-anticipated animated series Pokémon Concierge is in the pipeline and will make a return with more episodes.

Speaking exclusively to Variety on Monday, February 26, director Iku Ogawa shared: “I am happy to let you know that we are now working on the new episodes for ‘Pokémon Concierge!'”

He further instructed fans to look forward to it, adding: “Life at the Pokémon Resort continues. Please look forward to it! Let’s see which Pokémon will come visit as a guest this time!”

Pokémon Concierge first premiered on Netflix on December 28, 2023.

The episodes revolve around the famous tropical Island, Pokémon Resort.

Haru, voiced by The Boys’ Karen Fukuhara plans to go on a trip to the resort, becoming its newest concierge.

There, she comes across various colorful Pokémon, and ends up befriending a lonely water-type duck Pokemon called Psyduck.

Meanwhile producer Hidenaga Katakami offered an insight into the upcoming episodes, referring to other kinds of Pokémon.



He told Variety: "Because it’s on an island and we are near water, there are a lot of water-type Pokémon that appeared."

He went on to comment on the nature of Pokémon, adding: "In the future, maybe we’ll have some more water-type Pokémon, but at the same time, maybe it’ll be interesting if you do the opposite. For example, electric-type Pokémon are not really good near water, but maybe it’s interesting if you bring them to a water-rich environment and see how they react."

The show became a hit as Ogawa bagged an Annie Award nomination for his work the best direction-TV/ media category.