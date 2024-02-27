Zendaya makes sad confession about long-distance romance with Tom Holland

Zendaya is not shying away from pouring out her love for Tom Holland during Dune: Part Two promotional tour.
In a recent interview with IGV Presents, the Euphoria star confessed she’d bring the Spiderman star from the UK with her to the States.
The unexpected answer prompted an affirmative response from her co-star Timothee Chalamet, who said, “Yeah, that’s right.”
Zendaya also gushed about Holland’s charismatic personality in an interview with Buzzfeed released last week.
When asked to name one of her Dune co-stars with the most ‘rizz,’ a slang word for charisma, the 27-year-old did not shy away from name-dropping the Uncharted star for winning her over in real life.
“I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland,” she gushed.
The Nickelodeon alum continued: “I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he's great at just talking to people and getting to know people.”
Zendaya and Tom Holland were first romantically linked on the set of MCU’s Spiderman: Homecoming in 2017.
Though, they didn’t confirm their relationship until 2021.
