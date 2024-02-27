Netflix unveils trailer for season 2 of ‘Full Swing’: Video

Calling all golf fans, the highly anticipated second season of Netflix's docu-series Full Swing is set to tee off soon!

A new trailer released today offers a glimpse into the dramatic on-course battles and personal journeys of professional golfers as they navigate the demanding PGA Tour season.

The trailer showcases both returning favourites and new faces, including rising stars like Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, and Wyndham Clark. It also delves into the challenges and controversies surrounding the sport, including the ongoing debate surrounding the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Viewers can expect to witness the intense pressure players face as they compete for major championships like the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open, and The Open Championship.

The trailer also promises to offer an intimate look into the personal lives of these athletes, revealing the sacrifices and struggles they endure on their quest for golfing glory.

A specific release date for Full Swing season 2 is not yet confirmed, but the trailer suggests it will be hitting the Netflix streaming platform sometime soon.

So, grab your clubs (figuratively, of course), settle in, and prepare to be transported into the world of professional golf.