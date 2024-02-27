Anne Hathaway, Jake Gyllenhaal set to reunite for Beef Season 2

Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway are rumoured to be reuniting for season 2 of hit comedy series Beef.

Deadline reported that the showrunner and executive producer Lee Sung Jin is circling the former Love & Other Drugs co-stars to star as a married couple opposite Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny in similar roles.

According to the outlet, scripts for the prospective limied season have already been turned in with Netflix and A24 anticipating production by late summer fall.

Season 1 of Beef released last year starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as a feuding duo resorting to petty ways to exact revenge on one another.

The performances as well as execution of the series garnered acclaim from critics and audiences alike, netting multiple nominatins and subsequent accolades.

It most recently scored Sunday Spirits and the Producers Guild Awards alongside eight Primetime Emmys with trophies for both Steven and Ali.

The Always Be My Maybe star also beat the likes of Uzo Aduba, Kathryn Hahn, Brie Larson and Bel Powley for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series during last week’s SAG Awards 2024.