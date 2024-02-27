Disney+ announces release date for action anime 'The Fable'

Calling all anime fans and action enthusiasts! Disney+ has unveiled the release date for its upcoming hitman series, The Fable, based on the popular manga of the same name.
Mark your calendars, because the series is set to debut globally on the streaming platform on April 7th.
The Fable follows the story of a legendary assassin known only as Fable, who is forced to go undercover and live a normal life for an entire year as a common citizen.
This seemingly ordinary life proves to be a hilarious and challenging experience for the deadly hitman, forcing him to adapt to the mundanity of everyday life while keeping his true identity a secret.
The series is based on the best-selling manga by Katsuhiro Otomo, which has already been adapted into a successful live-action film in Japan. With its blend of action, comedy, and drama, The Fable promises to be an exciting addition to Disney+'s growing slate of anime offerings.
So, get ready for an action-packed and hilarious adventure when The Fable arrives on Disney+ on April 7th.
