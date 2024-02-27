E. Duke Vincent, 'Charmed' executive producer, dead at 91

Emmy-winning producer of Dynasty and Beverly Hills, 90210, E. Duke Vincent, passed away. He was ninety-one.



According to an obituary prepared by his wife, Pamela Hensley Vincent, for The Santa Barbara Independent, Vincent passed away on February 10 in his Montecito, California, home.

"With profound sorrow, I inform you of the passing of my beloved and brilliant husband, E. Duke Vincent, a legendary Blue Angel, an Emmy award-winning television producer and writer, and an accomplished novelist," the obituary began.

The Blue Angels Association also reported his passing in a Facebook post.

Vincent followed his aspirations in aviation before beginning a career in the entertainment sector. After graduating from Seton Hall University, he enlisted in the United States Navy and played for the Blue Angels during the 1960–61 season.

After filming the photo sequences for the NBC series The Blue Angels, he resigned from the Navy in 1962 and fell in love with television.

He co-wrote and produced seven one-hour documentaries titled Man In Space with writer Arnie Kane. He began receiving additional responsibilities in television production after working on Good Morning World alongside executive producers of The Dick Van Dyke Show, Danny Thomas and Sheldon Leonard.

He met Aaron Spelling in 1978, and the two started working together, having previously written and produced the television features Panache and The Imposter.

43 television shows, including Dynasty, Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, The Colbys, Hotel, and Vegas, have them listed as producers. They served as executive producers for 7th Heaven and Charmed.