The Voice recap: Season 25 premiere kicks off with tantalizing auditions

Dan + Shay joined Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and Reba McEntire as judges for The Voice Season 25

The Voice Season 25 kicked up with a brand new line-up of judges coupled with new talent gracing the stage of the singing show with the vocal prowess.

Dan + Shay joined John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire on the coaching panel. To overcome the technicality of maintaining the tradition of four-chair turns, the duo’s seats were swivled as one.

The first round of blind auditions took place, with each contestant wowing the judges with their devotion to make it to the battle rounds.

Dani Stacy opened the auditions with an acoustic rendition of I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor, earning a four-chair turn. Chance the Rapper ended up snagging Dani after a close call between the rapper and Dan + Shay.

Dan + Shay were enthralled by the rendition of Story of My Life by Justin and Jeremy Garcia, expressing hope for at least one duo on their team.

Tae Lewis showacased his country singing skills by belting out a cover of Keith Urban’s Somebody Like You. Torn between John Legend and Reba McEntire, the Nashville native eventually gave into latter’s bribe of chicken tenders.

Ryan Argast surprised Dan + Shay by breaking into the rock & roll rendition of Speechless, enticing the duo invite him to their team.

Nadège went with Chance the Rapper after the latter supposedly beat John Legend in his rendition of Ordinary People onstage.

John Sanders was threatened by his daughter to choose Reba as his coach after earning a turns from both the singer and Dan + Shay.

OK3 was the second group of the night to earn a four-chair turn with the judges scrambling to be chosen by the trip after the perfectly harmonized rendition of Meghan Trainor’s Made You Look. However, credits rolled in before they could make their choice, hence, viewers will have to wait until tomorrow night to see their decision.