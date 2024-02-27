Prince Harry adds 'juicy' details about royal family in new documentary?

File Footage

Prince Harry recently came under fire after he seemingly took a dig at his father King Charles and brother Prince William in his new short documentary.

However, a PR expert Lynn Carratt told The Mirror that it was not a 'PR stunt' by the Duke of Sussex and the makers added 'juicy' details about the royal family in the trailer to grab the attention of viewers.

The expert said, "I don’t believe it is a PR stunt by Harry himself to include the ‘jealous’, William swipe and how Charles doesn’t have a relationship with Harry’s kids."

Lynn explained that Harry's interviews used in the documentary are from across many years and at many points his "relationship with his family will have been at an all-time low."

Lynn added, "While it isn’t new news that King Charles doesn’t have a relationship with grandchildren and that there is rivalry between the brothers."

The expert believes that the makers added the 'juicy' details to "hook viewers in by making it sound like Harry has made new comments about his family."

The journalist further shared that the creators adopt this method to promote their TV show as "Americans love anything to do with the British Royal Family."

For the unversed, the former working royal's latest project titled Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family, and the Invictus Games began streaming on the Disney-owned platform Hulu.