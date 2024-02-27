King Charles to skip memorial service led by Queen Camilla

King Charles will be missing out on the memorial service which will be held in tribute for his second cousin, King Constantine II, the last king of Greece, at the Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that Queen Camilla will be leading the service as she will be joined by members of the royal family at the Thanksgiving Service at St George’s Chapel on Tuesday February 27,

After the monarch was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, he has been not been undertaking public engagements.

Many dignitaries will be attending the event which includes members of the Greek royal family including the late King’s widow Queen Anne-Marie and their eldest son Crown Prince Pavlos.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain will also be attending alongside Felipe’s parents, former King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia, at a service at St George’s Chapel.

The Spanish royals also have family connections with the last King of Greece. Queen Sofia of Spain is one of Constantine’s sisters. Moreover, Constantine also has family ties with royal families in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and the UK.

Constantine died at the age of 82 on January 10, 2023, after spending a number of years ill. He had moved to North London for almost 50 years when the Greek monarchy was abolished.