Ariana Grande threatens haters? “I’ll see you in jail”

Ariana Grande talks about leaked session on TikTok from 2023

Ariana Grande got candid about current things going on in her career, and also shared a response to one of her demo songs called Fantasize going viral on TikTok last year.



On Monday night, Ariana Grande made an appearance on the Zach Sang Show to talk about her upcoming album, Eternal Sunshine, set to release on March 8, and her role as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film.

Although, Grande didn't provide much detailed insight about any of her current plans, she did let a peek into various trending topics related to both projects.

While talking about working again with producer Max Martin, Grande revealed recording some tracks at Jungle City Studios in New York before the singer left to film Wicked.

Most of those tracks, including a demo called Fantasize, got on TikTok without her consent and went viral in most of 2023.

“Thank you so much. I’ll see you in jail. Literally,” Grande quipped before adding that the lovely reaction of the audience to the tracks (a trimmed clip of Fantasize was used over 130,000 videos on the video platform) made her include revised versions of them on her new record.

“It was like a parody of this girl group vibe. But [the fans] love it… It’s so corny, but it’s okay. I took the note and I kind of gave them Ariana’s version of that on the album,” she said.

“They’re completely different now. So although you’ve heard them — because you stole them — they’re very different now.”