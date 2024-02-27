Why did Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck break up in 2003? Reason revealed

Jennifer Lopez reveals reason behind breakup with Ben Affleck in 2003

Jennifer Lopez has made the secret reason behind her first break up with Ben Affleck in 2003 public.



The Jenny from the Block singer, who was engaged to the Oscar winner during the early 2000s before their 2003 breakup, experienced severe heartache before getting back with him in 2022.

But now, JLo has revealed the reason as to why the split ever happened.

"Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding," J.Lo recalled in her new documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

"We had a big wedding planned—14 ushers and bridesmaids—and three days before, we just crumbled under the pressure."

Ben shared the same thought, revealing the reason for the breakup in the Amazon Prime doc to be "the massive amount of scrutiny around our private life."

However, the couple do not fully regret their decision to call off the wedding in 2003, as the journey helped them with discovering themselves, leading them to get back together in 2021.

The pair got married at a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by the “I do” at a wedding in Georgia the following month.