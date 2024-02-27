Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: 2024 brings another sexual assault lawsuit for rapper

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces sexual assault lawsuit by former male employee

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, just into the second month of 2024, faces new sexual assault charges by an ex-male employee.



As per the court documents obtained by TMZ, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, an ex-videographer and producer for Diddy, alleges the rapper of continuously sexually assaulting him, while he worked on the rapper’s latest album from September 2022 to November 2023.

The producer accused Diddy of inappropriately touching his private areas to influence him into having inappropriate physical activity.

Diddy, meanwhile, dismissed the attacks as "horseplay."

Jones also claimed of getting subjected to unwarranted sexual attention from Diddy’s associates.

He further accused the rapper of forcing him into resourcing sex workers and getting involved with them.

The producer made several other allegations, including accusations of getting drugged and physically assaulted while unconscious, as per Page Six.

However, Diddy’s attorney, Shawn Holley, talking to the outlet, denied all the allegations, calling Lil Rod “nothing more than a liar” who filed the $30 million lawsuit “shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday.”

“His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

She added, “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

The latest lawsuit comes right after several other sexual assault cases the I Need A Girl rapper faced in recent months in 2023.

In November 2023, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie, with legal name Casandra Ventura, first came out with accusations of assault and abuse.

Just at the heels of the first lawsuit, three more females came forward with lawsuits against the rapper for sexual assault.

So far, Diddy has denied every accusation.