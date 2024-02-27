Francia Raísa reveals why she have ‘had zero motivation’

Francia Raísa’s been going through a fight, and now she is “proud” of herself.
The Grown-ish actor celebrated a small but important win during her battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), as the actress was able to motivate herself to his the gym after facing problems with her energy levels recently.
"PCOS has been kicking my a-- lately with this weight fluctuation," she shared in an Instagram Story Feb. 26, posting a picture of herself seated in the driver's seat of a car.
"I've had zero motivation to work out. Forced myself yesterday and today."
Francia added, "So proud."
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal condition that affects women,” and often causes weight gain.
“PCOS is a chronic condition and cannot be cured. However, some symptoms can be improved through lifestyle changes, medications and fertility treatments.”
Francia, 35, first announced her PCOS diagnosis in August.
She also credited Living With PCOS: Road to Reversal author Candice Craig at that time, to help her navigate the condition.
"My friend wrote a book about PCOS," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "I also have PCOS and still learning how to live with it."
Timothee Chalamet shares actor’s name who gave him advice against superhero movies
Jennifer Lopez talked about the life lessons she learned after her split from Ben Affleck in 2004
Royal Correspondent also suggested that their authorities "won't be happy to pick up the bill for security"
The Academy includes A-list celebrities among first group of presenters for the awards ceremony
Lucy’s baby will be Danny and Rhea’s second grandchild so far
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it to the headlines with new documentary on Hulu