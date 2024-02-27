Kim Kardashian gets hate as son Saint walks into field with Lionel Messi

File Footage

“Privilege” is walking Lionel Messi out into the field, and that’s exactly what Saint West, Kim Kardashian’s son, just had the chance to do.



Kanye West’s ex shared a clip of their son Saint West walking into the soccer field, holding the hand of the soccer legend, Lionel Messi.

The maybe-in-a-lifetime moment happened on Sunday night as Messi’s team, Inter Miami went up against the L.A. Galaxy at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, where every player came out into the field hand in hand with a local child.

“Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!!” Kardashian wrote over a clip shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). “He is living the absolute dream!”

The makeup mogul also shared a picture of Saint and one of his friends watching the game on her Instagram Stories, being grateful to the L.A. Galaxy for “making all of their dreams come true.”

However, not everyone was pleased with the opportunity that Kardashian’s son got.

“Talk about privilege. Hope he can kick the ball,” wrote one critic, while another added, “Would be awesome if some kid actually deserving of it got that opportunity. Not someone who was incredibly lucky to be born to billionaires.”

“What money can buy,” a third wrote.

But there was support amid hate as well.

“People mad at this are pathetic,” defended one fan. “If you could do it for your kid you all would if that’s what they wanted. Kim can and she did.”

Watch Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint West walk Lionel Messi out into the soccer field below:



