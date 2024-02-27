Jennifer Aniston sets fitness goals with her intense workout session: Watch

Jennifer Aniston inspires her fans with her intense workout session: Video

Jennifer Aniston has recently served major motivation as she shared her intense morning fitness routine on social media.



On Monday, the Friends star took to Instagram and posted a video of her low-impact, high-resistance workout using multiple weights and other equipment.

In the clip, Jennifer could be seen standing on top of the slanted board while she squatted and then kicked her leg out to the side.

Not only that, the Just Go With It actress also attempted mountain climbers and push-ups, before collapsing to the ground.

She said, “I'm done. You know those days when you just don't want to do it? You just gotta do it.”

However, in the caption, Jennifer wrote, “If you're having one of THOSE Mondays, I FEEL YOU. Just gotta do it!!”

Fans gushed over her physique and stamina in the comment section, as one remarked, “I wish my Monday looked more like this!”



Another stated, “I admire your discipline. You’re an inspiration.”

“You are in the best shape of your life,” added a third user.

Earlier, the Murder Mystery actress’ trainer Dani Coleman opened up that she “loves a challenging work out”.

"Something that I really respect and admire about Jen is that she's been practising self-care and prioritising her wellness throughout her entire life,” mentioned Dani.

The trainer further said, “Consistency is key. When you look at someone like Jen, it's a whole lifetime practice.”