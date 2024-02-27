Bradley Cooper honours Leonard Bernstein on date with Gigi Hadid: See pictures

File Footage

Bradley Cooper honoured his date with his girlfriend Gig Hadid with a tribute to a legendary character the actor recently played.



Cooper joined Hadid for a morning date at Corner Bar in Chinatown on Monday, grabbing breakfast ahead of their stop at the model’s Guest in Residence store in Soho.

Hadid, 28, donned wide-leg jeans, a white T-shirt and a brown granny square cardigan for the outing, complimenting her outfit with Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba sneakers and her typical DMY sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Cooper, 49, opted for a more casual look, using the opportunity to pay tribute to the music legend Leonard Bernstein, with his black "Musicians of the New York Philharmonic" hoodie.

The actor played the role of Bernstein in his recent movie, Maestro.

Bernstein was the music director for the Philharmonic from 1958 to 1969, after which he moved to the position of laureate conductor till his death in 1990.

The Limitless star has exhibited a strong emotional bond to Bernstein, despite never meeting the man.

But the actor did study the musician’s life for six years, preparing for the role in Maestro.