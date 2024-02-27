Bradley Cooper faces online backlash over his awkward Leonard Bernstein interview

File Footage

Bradley Cooper has recently been slammed by netizens after a clip of his interview last year with Leonard Bernstein’s children went viral on social media.



Bradley, who plays the role of Leonard in hit biopic Maestro, broke in tears when asked whether he “misses” his onscreen character in a CBS interview.

He replied, “Oh yeah, man.”

“It’s hard to talk about,” said the Hangover star.

Bradley mentioned, “I don’t know, we, the four of us [Cooper and Bernstein’s three children], shared something very special, it’s hard to even articulate.”

“He was with me, certainly, throughout the entire time. His energy has somehow found its way to me, and I really do feel like I know him,” added the actor.

Bradley reportedly never met Leonard, who died in 1990, aged 72. The resurfaced interview did not go well with his fans

One user commented on Reddit forum, “This man is so cringe.”

Another remarked, “I really don’t like him at all. I think he’s the most overrated actor out there.”

“I refuse to watch the video because the cringe and ick is very high here,” added a third user.

Earlier, Bradley sparked controversy over wearing a prosthetic nose “to amplify his resemblance” to Leonard.

Replying to the criticism at the time, the actor pointed out, “It’s all about balance, and, you know, my lips are nothing like Lenny’s, and my chin. And so, we had that, and it just didn’t look right without the prosthetic.”