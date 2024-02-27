Princess Kate Middleton reacts to being mistaken for Prince William’s assistant

File Footage

Princess Kate Middleton exhibited no ego when mistaken for her husband Prince William’s assistant.



The royals, who are currently on a break from their royal duties after the princess’ ongoing recovery from abdominal surgery , met resident Joan Drew-Smith on their visit to Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the home in 2020, three months after speaking to staff and residents through video link and calling the numbers for their weekly bingo session.

During the visit the 87-year-old Joan pointed towards Kate and asked William, “Is that your assistant?”

As amused as the crowd was at the moment, Kate Middleton handled the situation with her wits.

"Well, I am your assistant. I have been for a long time!" the 42-year-old humorously told her husband.

The Princess has always been known as a quick replier. She even gushed about William being lucky to have her.

"He's lucky to have me," Kate replied to a friend when they told she was lucky to have William.

Princess Kate has been out of the public eye since Christmas Day, after undergoing planned abdominal surgery in London on January 16.