Timothee Chalamet explains why he never played superhero on big screen

Timothée Chalamet has recently dished Leonardo DiCaprio warned him against doing superhero movies.



In a new interview with The New York Times, Chalamet responded to a question about playing superheroes on the big screen.

“Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs,’ which I thought was very good,” said the 28-year-old.

The Wonka star stated, “I follow them both!”

However, Chalamet pointed out, “The movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, The Dark Knight.”

“If the script was great, if the director was great, I’d have to consider it,” remarked the Interstellar actor.

Earlier in a 2022 interview with British Vogue, Chalamet shared he received the advice from Titanic star when they met for the first time in 2018.

When asked about Dune’s hit “fear is the mind-killer” dialogue, Chalamet told the Times, “I’m playing a grounded character who is — simply by way of the eyes on him — going through something I can relate to.”

“Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee,” added the synopsis.

Meanwhile, Dune: Part Two will release in theatres on March 1.