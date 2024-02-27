Oscars 2024 first round of presenters announced: Deets inside

Oscars 2024 presenters finally unveiled: More inside

Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicolas Cage and Al Pacino have recently been named among first round of Oscars presenters for this year.



On February 26, the first lineup of presenters for the upcoming 96th Academy Awards also include Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Zendaya, Mahershala Ali, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Sam Rockwell via Variety.

Raj Kapoor will reportedly serve as the show’s executive producer and showrunner, alongside executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan.

Interestingly, Jimmy Kimmel will return as fourth time as a host at the Academy Awards.

At the time of announcement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer said, “We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly [McNearney] returning as executive producer for the Oscars.”

“They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience,” continued Bill.

He added, “We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

Meanwhile, the Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at a new time, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, from the Dolby Theatre.

Moreover, Oppenheimer leads the nominations this year with 13, followed by Poor Things with 11 and Killers of the Flower Moon with 10.

Other nominations for the best picture included American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Maestro, The Zone of Interest and Past Lives.