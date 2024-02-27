Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman’s daughter Lucy announces pregnancy

Danny DeVito’s oldest daughter with ex Rhea Perlman is expecting her first child

Danny DeVito is set to become a grandfather again.

Lucy DeVito – Danny’s oldest child with estranged wife Rhea Perlman – is expecting her first bundle of joy with her fiancé this summer.

The 40-year-old Melissa and Joey actress debuted her baby bump at the 2024 SAG Awards, which she attended with her mother on Saturday.

A rep for Lucy later confirmed the happy news to People Magazine.

Though this will be Lucy’s first child, it will be Danny and Rhea’s second grandchild.

In June 2023, the 75-year-old Barbie star revealed that one of her daughters recently welcomed a baby girl named Sinclair Lucile DeVito. However, she did not clarify at the time if she meant Lucy or Grace, 38.

“Everybody said it’ll change your life when you have a grandchild, and it does,” she admitted.

Meanwhile, Danny and Rhea have been estranged for years.

They first separated in 2012 after 30 years of marriage, but reconciled the next year.

They went through their second rough patch in 2017, but the pair have never divorced.