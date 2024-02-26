Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's engagement book available for sale 

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement on November 27, 2017

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement book is available for only 10p at a Waterstones bookshop in Windsor.

The royal keepsake, detailing the romantic journey of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is offered at a discounted price in a bookstore located just under 200 yards from Windsor Castle.

"Harry and Meghan: A Royal Engagement" by Halima Sadat is found in the royal section of the Waterstones bookshop on Peascod Street.

The book was published just one month after Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November 2017.

The recommended retail price for the souvenir is £7.99 making the book 98.7 per cent cheaper than its original cost.

The book is described online as a “very special souvenir in celebration of this truly modern love story.”

The Waterstones website also states: “This is the tale of how the dashing prince met and fell in love with the beautiful American actress.

The author, Sadat, has written a Royal Collection Series including A Royal Engagement, Harry & Meghan, The Royal Wedding Book and a biography titled The Queen and Her Family.

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement on November 27, 2017.

A statement from Clarence House said at the time: “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month.

“Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents.