Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give major career update with latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly gave a hint of their possible deal with Disney after the release of their documentary on Hulu.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lucrative Netflix deal will be ending soon and several reports claimed that the contract will not be renewed.

Now, a new project titled Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family, and the Invictus Games began streaming on the Disney-owned platform Hulu.

Speaking of the California-based couple's latest move, PR expert Lynn Carratt told The Mirror that Harry and Meghan made a surprising move by releasing a documentary on Netflix's rival Hulu.

The documentary is based on the former working royal's recent trip to Canada, his surprising interview, his first official statement about his meeting with ailing King Charles, US citizenship and his bond with his children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Lynn added, "It's also worth mentioning that Netflix previously streamed Prince Harry's Heart of Invictus documentary last year, which did not perform well in terms of streaming figures."

She further said, "so it is likely that Netflix had the first refusal on the documentary and they’ve passed on. As they are currently focusing on the film Meet Me at the Lake, that Harry and Meghan are producing."

While making her concluding remarks, Lynn said, "However, this does now blow the speculation wide open that when their $80 million contract with Netflix ends in early 2025, will they be planning a move to Disney who own Hulu?"