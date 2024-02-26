Prince Harry makes major decision amid King Charles health fears

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set surprise fans

Prince Harry has reportedly decided to return to the royal family with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet amid King Charles and Princess Kate's health crisis.

The Duke of Sussex is holding "government level talks" to bring his family to the UK, according to a new report.

Harry is in talks with the official as he wants to bring his family-of-four back to England for the service at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games.



The source, as reported in OK! Magazine, said: "Harry is very keen for his entire family to join him. It’s important for him that they show a united front and focus on building bridges with the rest of the Royal Family."

The visit would be Meghan’s first to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022 and the children’s first since the Platinum Jubilee in the same year.

The source added: "The move to bring the Invictus Games back to Britain is seen as an opportunity for Harry and he is very keen to take it."

"He is adamant that he wants Meghan and the children to join him, but I think she may be apprehensive and I think she finds being in the UK very uncomfortable."

Harry, according to the source, is currently holding "Government-led talks" to organise the trip.