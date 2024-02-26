Prince William, Kate Middleton smash Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's big dream

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's big dream shattered

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's dream to win Hollywood does not seem to be fulfilled as the celebrities are distancing themselves from Montecito-based couple to back Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The showbiz big figures are switching their support to the Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the royal family, getting rid of Harry and Meghan, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal commentator, Josh Rom, told Sky News Australia that the Montecito-based duo are falling out with celebrities "left, right and centre".

"I find it almost ironic that Prince Harry and Meghan are trying to make it in Hollywood, but yet it's the King and Prince William that are receiving more support from the stage and screen," according to the expert.

He added: "She was hardly Angelina Jolie, she wasn't at the top of the A-list circuit. Certain sources have told me, before she was a royal, that she and her former press representative would be meeting the tabloids to get Meghan into the press to further her career."



Harry's new documentary does not seem to win big as the couple have alleged caused a big damage to themselves with their past staunts.

This comes as other sources claim Harry and Meghan's popularity is "on the rise" as they become more comfortable working in the spotlight once again, following their three day stint in Canada for the 'One Year to Go' Invictus Games event.



