Princess Beatrice, Edo follow in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's footsteps

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, following the footsteps of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, embarked on a trip to Switzerland.
The 35-year-old Princess of York journeyed to St. Moritz in Switzerland accompanied by her husband of three years, Edoardo.
Engaging in a game of curling amidst snowy weather conditions, the couple mirrored a pastime Prince Harry also pursued during his recent trip to Canada.
Joining Beatrice and Edoardo were Princess Olympia of Greece, Prince Ernst August of Hanover, and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece.
Accompanying them were their two-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Edoardo's son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship.
Beatrice donned her trusted Loro Piana Icery Parka, a garment she has owned for 14 years, paired with new Converses priced at £150, reminiscent of Meghan Markle's winter ensemble showcased during her visit to Canada.
During the Sussexes' excursion, Meghan and Harry visited the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One-Year-To-Go Winter Training Camp. Meghan, 42, opted for a white Calvin Klein puffer jacket and her long-held Joan of Arctic boots from 2014.
Like Princess Beatrice with her pompom beanie, Meghan adorned a black Burberry faux-fur pompom beanie.
Speaking about Meghan, one fan wrote on Instagram: "She looks so comfortable and beautiful.
"In my opinion the best look of the trip."
Another added: "Her makeup and hair here is so flattering for her."
Regarding Beatrice, a fan posted: "Loving this jacket so much, and it looks so cute with the Converses."
One other fan commented: "Looks like a fun family and friends outing. The children are adorable."
