Princess Beatrice, Edo follow in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's footsteps

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, mirroring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's actions

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, following the footsteps of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, embarked on a trip to Switzerland.

The 35-year-old Princess of York journeyed to St. Moritz in Switzerland accompanied by her husband of three years, Edoardo.

Engaging in a game of curling amidst snowy weather conditions, the couple mirrored a pastime Prince Harry also pursued during his recent trip to Canada.

Joining Beatrice and Edoardo were Princess Olympia of Greece, Prince Ernst August of Hanover, and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece.

Accompanying them were their two-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Edoardo's son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

Beatrice donned her trusted Loro Piana Icery Parka, a garment she has owned for 14 years, paired with new Converses priced at £150, reminiscent of Meghan Markle's winter ensemble showcased during her visit to Canada.

During the Sussexes' excursion, Meghan and Harry visited the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One-Year-To-Go Winter Training Camp. Meghan, 42, opted for a white Calvin Klein puffer jacket and her long-held Joan of Arctic boots from 2014.

Like Princess Beatrice with her pompom beanie, Meghan adorned a black Burberry faux-fur pompom beanie.

Speaking about Meghan, one fan wrote on Instagram: "She looks so comfortable and beautiful.

"In my opinion the best look of the trip."

Another added: "Her makeup and hair here is so flattering for her."

Regarding Beatrice, a fan posted: "Loving this jacket so much, and it looks so cute with the Converses."

One other fan commented: "Looks like a fun family and friends outing. The children are adorable."