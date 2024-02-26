‘RHOA’ star Porsha Williams breaks silence on shocking divorce from Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams has yet to disclose a reason behind her marriage with Simon Guobadia ending

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has finally spoken out after her whirlwind marriage abruptly ended.

After shocking fans last week with the news of the divorce, Williams took to her Instagram to break her silence.

“Thank you for your prayers & support [broken-heart emoji and prayer emoji],” she simply wrote in white text over a black image, signing off with the initials PW – notably using her maiden name instead of Guobadia’s last name.

Interestingly, she still has “Porsha Guobadia” in her Instagram bio.



Per court documents, the bravolebrity quietly filed for divorce from Guobadia on Thursday, February 22.

They had tied the knot just a year prior in two separate ceremonies: a traditional Nigerian wedding in Atlanta followed by a conventional American wedding the next day.

The couple had only been dating for a month when Guobadia popped the question.

In May 2021, Williams posted a selfie with Guobadia, announcing her love for the philanthropist with the caption, “Yes, we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and very night.”

Since the recent divorce filing was private, an official cause of the split isn’t known.